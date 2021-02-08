Indore: Rs 494 cr ​Pithampur municipality budget passed ​

Mhow:

A Rs 494.51 crore ​budget ​got approved in the general meeting of Pithampur ​m​unicipality organi​s​ed on Monday under the chairmanship of municipality ​chairman Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav, CMO Dr Madhu Saxena and other ​officials.

In the meeting the budget proposal for the financial year 2020-21 was kept​, which has been delayed due to Covid pandemic.​

A savings of Rs 5​.61​ lakh was shown with an accumulated fund of 4.71 crore with income of Rs 494.51 crore and expenditure of Rs 489.74 crore.

The rates of property tax, water tax and other taxes will be increased for 2021-22.

​It was decided at the meeting that ​Pithampur Housing Board's overbridge ​on ​Mhow-Neemuch road ​would be named Chhatrapati Shivaji Bridge. ​The Eicher Bridge ​will be called Maharana Pratap bridge and Sagore Kuti ​overbridge will be ​called as Madhav Bridge

Administrative approval was also given for auction of the shops of the new bus stand. Apart from this, about 200 proposals for all kinds of development works were approved.

CMO Dr Madhu Saxena said that the ​chairman and the entire council are working to make Pithampur the best city of the state​. ​Proposals were approved for the ​development ​of major intersections of Pithampur, Sanjay ​R​eservoir, Baghdun pond, Suraj Kund of Sagore, Kham Talai​, ​beautification of Angred River, central lighting​.​

Municipal ​ chairman's representative Sanjay Vaishnav was also present in the meeting.