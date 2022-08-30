Indore: Rs 47 lakh Microsoft package for visually impaired student

Yash Sonkia with his parents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every challenge is an opportunity for one who seeks to grow and one such inspirational role model is Yash Sonkia. Sonkia, who is visually impaired, has been placed with Microsoft with a package of Rs 47 lakh per annum, which is one of the highest packages ever.

Sonkia has just completed his engineering from Sri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) and aced his examination with some of the top scorers. Sonkia has just passed out of the Computer Engineering Department of SGSITS, Indore, with 7.2 CGPA in the 2021 session!

“I did my schooling from Garima Vidya Vihar, Indore, and Indore had been my comfort zone, my home,” says Sonkia. Since childhood, he was intrigued by technology. “You can work just like everybody if you can understand technology,” Sonkia adds. With that in his mind, he studied technology and focused his work on engineering from childhood.

“I cleared my JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. But, because I wanted to stay in my hometown Indore, I preferred to study at SGSITS over the IIITs where I was selected,” Sonkia says.

He is now ready to move to any location for work. “At Microsoft, my location is now Bangalore, but, initially, I’ll work from home,” Sonkia says.

On how he reacted to the news of getting the job, Sonkia remarks, “I took time to process the information, and then it was like… I have a job now.”

Sonkia wants to work with Artificial Intelligence and do something great for the world. The SGSITS director, professor Rakesh Saxena, congratulated Sonkia and his father, Yashpal Sonkia, and sent his best wishes for his bright future.

Saxena says, “Sonkia has achieved this success with his determination and talent. He’s acted as a source of inspiration for other students.”