Indore: Rs 3 lakh stolen by conman on pretext of KYC update 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman managed to steal Rs 3 lakh from the bank account of a person after sending him a link on the pretext of updating KYC. However, the police managed to return the entire amount to the complainant within a few days.

According to a crime branch officer, a complaint was received that a person was duped of Rs 3 lakh by a conman. The complainant informed the Fraud Investigation Cell officers that he had received a link for the KYC update of the bank account. He opened the link and gave his details after which he found that the money was deducted from his bank account. The amount was transferred to a wallet account by the accused.

He immediately informed the police. The crime branch team took the information about the transaction and contacted the bank and the officials of the wallet. Thus, they managed to return the entire amount to the complainant. After receiving money, the complainant thanked the police.

Man duped of Rs 1.98 lakh

Another complaint was received from a person that a sum of Rs 1.98 lakh was stolen by a conman from his bank account. The accused had sent a message for updation of electricity bill. According to the police, the complainant made a phone call of the sender, who posed himself as an officer of the electricity board. He informed the complainant that he should update the electricity bill to avoid disconnection of the electricity. The accused told the complainant to download a remote access app. After that he told him to transfer an amount of Rs 10 online. The complainant transferred the amount after which he found that Rs 1.98 lakh were stolen from his bank account. He reported the matter to the cyber helpline. The officials investigated the case and managed to return the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant.