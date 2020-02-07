Indore: Rs 1.50 crore recovered from bogus firms’ operators

Indore: The operators of five out of eight bogus companies have deposited over 1.50 crore with central goods and services tax department. This follows department’s crackdown on bogus companies who availed benefit of Input Tax Credit (ITC) on the basis of fake invoices.

Last week, the officials of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) commissionerate conducted the searches on bogus companies, which dealt in wheat, gram and other cereals on paper. The companies are located in Chhawani and Palda area.

Official sources informed on Friday that the investigation has revealed that certain traders used their servants’ documents showing them as their employees to trade in soybean, other agricultural produce and other commodities. They not only issued bogus bills of firms established in their name but also drew ITC.