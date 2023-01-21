Indore: Rs 15 Lakh dowry harassment; Man from Chennai, mother booked

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Chennai and his mother were booked on Friday for harassing his wife for dowry of Rs 15 lakh. The woman had lodged a complaint with the police in 2020 too but her in-laws had “patched up” with her.

The women’s police station in-charge, Jyoti Sharma, said a 31-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Jitu Sangwani, a resident of Chennai in 2017 and on the second day of their marriage, her mother-in-law and husband started harassing her over petty issues. They later started demanding Rs 15 lakh as dowry and her mother-in-law took away all her ornaments. After being harassed by them, the woman had lodged a complaint with the Juni Indore Police station staff in 2020.

Her in-laws then "talked her out of the mess" and they compromised, promising that they will not harass her again. After that, the woman reached Chennai and was living with her husband. She was pursuing her PhD and was working too.

The woman alleged that after a few days, they again started torturing her physically and mentally. They were demanding dowry again and kept all the jewellery. Her parents also talked to them but it failed to evoke any response. They expelled her from their place after physically harassing her in December 2022. She later reached the Women’s police station and lodged a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law.

Woman harassed for Rs 5 lakh dowry

A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and his in-laws for harassing her for dowry. According to the police, a 23-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Adil, a resident of Bombay Bazar in February 2021. After a few months of their marriage, her husband, his parents and sister started harassing her for dowry of Rs 5 lakh and a car. When the woman said she was unable to get the money from her parents, the accused allegedly expelled her from their house. The police are investigating the case further.

