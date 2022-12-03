Indore: Rs 11.29L duped from petrol pump owner recovered in full   

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A petrol pump owner was duped of Rs 11.29 lakh by a person on the pretext of sending biodiesel to him. However, the crime branch managed to return the entire amount to the complainant within hours.

According to a crime branch officer, Sudhir Kumar, owner of a petrol pump had lodged a complaint that he had talked with a person and had given an order for 14,000 litres of biodiesel to him. The complainant had paid Rs 11.29 lakh for the same but the man neither sent the biodiesel nor returned his money.

During investigation, the crime branch officials found that he had given an order for biodiesel to Shera Kabir Syed in the city. The officials contacted him and ensured that he returned the entire amount to the complaint. The officials urged people to report cases of fraud on cyber helpline of the crime branch (7049124445) immediately.