Indore: Rs 1 lakh stolen from account of a shopkeeper returned by cops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person stole Rs 1 lakh from the bank account of a shopkeeper after getting access to his bank details, the police said on Monday. The complainant had contacted the accused to provide a QR Code for his shop when the accused got hold of his bank details and transferred the money to his bank account.

According to the police, a certain Sarfaraz lodged a complaint that he had made a phone call to Sumit Harode, an employee of an e-wallet company and told him to generate a QR Code for his shop. The accused reached his shop and took the complainant’s mobile phone for the installation of the QR Code. Then, the accused pilfered the shopkeeper’s bank details and managed to transfer Rs 1 lakh to his bank account. After stealing the money, the accused deleted the messages and the notification from the complainant’s mobile phone.

After receiving a complaint, the fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch started an investigation into the case and managed to return the entire amount to the complainant’s bank account.

Police recover newborn baby’s body from Palasia

The police recovered the body of a newborn baby from the ground near Palasia Square on Monday. The body has been sent for an autopsy and the CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the person who had dumped the baby here.

The people of the area informed the police after spotting the body of the newborn baby. It was believed that, after the death of the child, his parents had dumped his body in an isolated place.