Indore: Rotary Clubs In Indore Distribute Free Cycles To School Girls

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary Clubs in Indore along with Rotary Club Hyderabad North joined hands to distribute free cycles to school going girl students. The event, organised by Rotary Club Indore, witnessed the participation of Rotary Club Galaxy, Indore Ahilya, Indore Marshall, Indore United, Indore Saket, Indore Platinum, and Indore Clean City.

The generous donation of bicycles was made possible through the support of Rotary Paul Harris School. Circle president Jinendra Jain, along with notable figures like Harihar Prasad from Hyderabad, former president Manikandan Swaminath, and Mahalakshmi Gopalakrishnan, graced the occasion. The event was conducted by Sarjeev Patel and Ajay Jain proposed vote of thanks

