Indore: Rotarian Anish Malik is elected as Governor of Rotary International District 3040

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rotarian Anish Malik has been elected as district governor of Rotary International-District 3040 for the Rotary Year 2024-’25. Official announcements for this was done by incumbent district governor of the club Col. Mahendra Mishra.

Rotarian Ghanshyam Singh said that elected governor Anish Malik had worked in different positions of Rotary, such as assistant governor, district executive secretary and chairman of different district committees and was an active member working for arrangements of blood and medicine for needy patients.

Cancer found in two women out of 22 screened at Palia

To observe World Cancer Day, the Primary Health Centre, Palia, in Sanwer tehsil, conducted a screening camp for cervical cancer. As many as 22 women were screened in which two were found positive. Examination was done by medical officer-in-charge, PHC, Paliya, Dr Mamta Jinwal.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:37 AM IST