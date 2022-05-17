Indore: Rooftop solar panels save 6 rakes of coal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six rakes of coal have been saved in a year as around 4,800 households and organisations in Malwa-Nimar region have started using solar panels for their power needs.

Consumers in cities including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch are using their rooftops to generate electricity through solar panels.

Maximum number of solar panels is installed in Indore followed by Ujjain and Ratlam. Lakhs of panels installed on the rooftops of 4800 locations both Indore and Ujjain divisions are generating solar power for around 13 hours a day.

One kilowatt solar panel produces five to six units of power per day in summer. In this way, panels of about 5 MW capacity have been installed in the entire area with the interest and cooperation of the people and lakhs of units of electricity are being generated every day.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said that an estimate shows that the amount of power generated from rooftops of 4800 campuses in Malwa-Nimar is equivalent to electricity generated from 6 rakes of coal.

It takes 700 grams to one kilogram of coal depending on the quality to produce one unit of electricity.

West Discom MD said that people from big cities like Indore, Ujjain and Ratlam are coming forward to make electricity from rooftop solar power systems. “This initiative which is promoting green energy is commendable.”

