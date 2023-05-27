Indore: Robotics, trending hobby for students this summer

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradsh): Robotics starting in school classrooms has now become a trending hobby giving birth to young innovators and entrepreneurs in Indore. With the rising demand for 21st-century skills, Indore’s students are opting for tech courses this summer.

Thanks to this inclination, Indore is becoming a hub for educational institutes solely focusing on technological skill development especially robotics for school students.

Indore is perhaps the first in the state to have community platforms for young innovators and entrepreneurs interested in robotics.

One such mentor educating students on robotics Mudit Thakkar said, “Skill development in various subjects including robotics aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), ensuring its programmes and initiatives are in line with the government's vision for education.” He added that skill-based knowledge is being promoted to empower students with practical knowledge and showcase their talents in the technology sector.

Students are opting for a diverse range of courses covering topics such as Robotics, 3D Printing, Programming Languages, Machine Learning, The Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence during summer vacations this year.

An educationist and robotics trainer Suresh Rajput said, “Students have been making line robots, pick and place robots, stair-climbers, etc. for a couple of years and now, they want to advance the knowledge and create multi-functional robots.” He added that utilising summer vacations by developing these skills is positive and receives parents’ support too.