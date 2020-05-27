Indore roads come alive to the sound of traffic

Indore: With the opening of government offices on Wednesday, the 64th day of the lockdown, the normally deserted roads came alive with traffic.

In Dawa Bazaar area, there was traffic jam for a short while as two-wheelers and four-wheelers jostled for space.

In Siyaganj area, apart from loading vans, people were seen carrying sacks of grains and other goods.

On Sanwer road there was a heavy flow of traffic. Auto rickshaws were also seen moving along with cars and bikes. A similar situation was there at Agra-Bombay Road.

Also, a traffic jam occurred on the road outside Dawa Bazar. People were seen violating social distancing and other guidelines of district administration and central government.