Indore: Road construction between Marimata, Imli Bazar starts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Road construction work is to be done in two phases from Marimata Square to Imli Bazar and from Imli Bazar to Rajwada. The corporation has started road construction work from Marimata Square to Imli Bazar, said IMC officials on Saturday.

In the beginning of the road work, when the teams of the corporation had reached to measure the road, the residents started protesting against it raising a hue and cry over the centre line and old houses. Later, the matter was settled and, now, the residents themselves have removed the obstructions coming in the way of road development.

According to municipal officials, the first phase of the road from Marimata Square to Imli Bazar will be built by the municipal corporation and the road from Imli Bazar Square to Rajwada will be built under the Smart City Project.

Measurement and marking operations at both the places have been completed. Now, the corporation has started road construction from Marimata Square to Sadar Bazar Idgah as the side has been cleared. Traffic on this road has been diverted to alternative routes.