Indore: Rising temperature breaks all previous power supply records for April

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rising temperature has broken all previous records of the supply of electricity during April in the city.

For the first time in April, nearly 32 crore units of power have been supplied in a span of 30 days. Nearly 25 per cent more electricity has been supplied in April 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.

Fans, air-conditioners, coolers and refrigerators etc were being used more during this year’s April than last year in the same month, so the consumption of electricity went up significantly.

An average of 1.07 crore units were supplied per day in April this year.

This year, the maximum demand in April stood at a record 535 MW. The supply stood at 32 crore units during the month, as against 26 crore units in April of 2021 and 18 to 22 crore units in the preceding two years.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that apart from Indore, the demand for electricity in the major cities of the company including Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Dhar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone etc also increased in April.

“Electricity was supplied according to the demand at all the places under West Discom,” said Tomar.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:42 AM IST