Indore: Rising Covid cases send officials into a tizzy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of daily positive cases in the city had dropped a couple of days ago, but the fluctuation in the number of cases has sent the administrative and health officials into a tizzy. Many experts are also afraid of the inception of a fourth wave of Covid-19 citing the rise in the number of cases in Delhi and the northern states.

Meanwhile, the government has also released an advisory for health officials to monitor the cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) and send samples for genome sequencing to put a check on cases of the new Covid-19 variant known as XE.

In its advisory, the government has directed the officials to act according to the pre-existing guidelines for controlling Covid cases and to continue cluster sampling, contact tracing and surveillance of cases. The district administration has also appealed to the people to take the precautionary dose to get extra cover from the deadly pandemic disease.

As many as 18 positive patients were found in the past three days and the highest number of cases (9) in a day, in this period, was found on Wednesday, which raised concerns. Five cases were found positive on April 19, while four cases were found positive on April 18 after the figure had dropped to zero for two consecutive days on April 17 and 16.

Witnessing the fluctuation in cases, city experts have raised the alarm and said that conditions could turn worse if people did not follow protocols.

‘Start following all norms again’

‘A decrease in the number of cases doesn’t mean that we’ve got rid of the deadly disease. It is an alert for residents to remain vigilant and follow all the norms to prevent the disease as they had been doing for many months. With a decrease in the number of cases, people have stopped wearing masks, using sanitisers and following social distancing—but these practices should be started again’ — Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

Samples of more than 200 trainee cops taken

Health officials collected samples of over 200 trainee cops who came for training at the Police Training College According to medical officer Dr Abhishek Kumar, according to protocol, these trainee cops will have to submit a negative RTPCR report before joining training due to which their samples were taken and sent for testing. ‘Some more samples will be collected on Thursday when new cops come for training,’ he added.

ALSO READ Indore: Police arrest bridegroom ahead of barat in connection with rape case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:21 AM IST