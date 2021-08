Advertisement

Indore: Rhythm Musical Group celebrated Independence Day by organising a musical programme of patriotic songs. In the programme, singer Manoj Yadav, Pallavi Gaud, and Ankush Kuvade presented 15 patriotic songs. People from foreign countries, as well as dignitaries, joined the programme on Facebook.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:53 AM IST