Indore: Review meeting of School Cell Department by mayor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting in the School Cell Department was held by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday. He gave a brief look at the number of school buildings being constructed in different zones of the city, including improvement plans, reconstruction, renovation and development of government schools. At present, there are 417 schools in the corporation limits. Along with this, information was also sought on the development works in various areas of the city, including Sangam Nagar, Banganga, CRP Lines, Paganishpaga, Sanyogitaganj, Sudama Nagar, Khajrana and Gandhi Nagar.

Information was also sought regarding the manner in which the construction and maintenance work of the school buildings was done by the corporation through the School Cell Department. Monitoring of civil works on such government buildings of the city is done through experienced residents or institutions of the city. Instructions were also given to all concerned to prepare a plan in this regard.

During the review meeting, Bhargav said that, along with construction and maintenance work of the government school buildings by the School Cell, sports grounds of the city were also planned to be made model sports grounds. The necessary guidelines were also issued regarding uploading on social media through the councillors and citizens, as well as operators and managers of the school building concerned by creating a creative and pamphlet.

In-charge of public works Rajendra Rathore, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, superintending engineer Ashok Rathore, in-charge of School Cell Yogendra Gangrade, Rakesh Saraf, Vijay Kamalpurian, Parag Agarwal and others were present at the meeting.

