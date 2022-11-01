e-Paper Get App
Indore: Revenue department meeting to focus on tax recovery

Officials instructed to send tax details through SMS to individuals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The revenue department of the Indore Municipal Corporation held a revenue recovery meeting on Monday where mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, revenue in-charge Niranjan Singh Chouhan and other officials were present.

It was decided that an SMS would be sent to the taxpayers in the next 2-3 days, informing them about their pending dues.

The revenue officers were directed to track taxpayers who had not paid their property\water\garbage tax so that the fixed target can be achieved soon.

Details of the property, goal of recovery and exemption provided by the government in the upcoming Lok Adalat regarding property tax, water tax, and others were also discussed so that maximum taxpayers can avail the benefit of the Lok Adalat.

A system will be prepared for the automatic renewal of the trade licence. Bhargav said, “Details of the trade licence should be sent to every person holding such a licence so that they get correct information about the validity, renewal date, and other essential information about their licence.” Traders can submit their trade licence within the stipulated time limit by depositing the prescribed fee.

Revenue in-charge Niranjan Singh Chouhan, additional commissioner revenue Bhavya Mittal, deputy commissioner Lata Agarwal, all assistant revenue officers, bill collectors and other departmental officers were present at the revenue recovery review meeting.

article-image

