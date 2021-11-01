Indore: Revenge shopping? Rajwada area jampacked with shoppers

​Indore: Unable to celebrate the festival of Diwali with fervour last year, Indoreans thronged all the main markets in large numbers with a vengence. Large crowds were seen in Bartan Bazaar, Sitlamata Bazar and Krishnapura market.

It was almost impossible to step into the market of Rajwada and Sarfa market. Only two wheelers were allowed in Rajwada and main market. No buses and cars were allowed. The markets were lit up with multi-coloured lights, buntings and other displays. Sunday was filled with shopping fervour and the huge crowd brought smiles on the faces of the shopkeepers.

Devotees thronged Gopal Mandir. Subhash Chowk was another major attraction for people. There were loads of people shopping here and even fighting over attractive items.

Rangoli and sparkly colours were brought in large quantities by the people.

Covid fear out

No social distancing was followed in the market. Nobody wore masks.

Idols bought for worship

People bought idols of Goddess Lakshmi, goddess of wealth, who is worshipped on Diwali day. In some households, even Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. She is considered the Goddess of knowledge, creative arts, wisdom, language, learning and purity. Other than this, idols of Gwalin are bought home and used for puja.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:40 AM IST