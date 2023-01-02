Indore: Revelers greeted with massive traffic jams

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people who had come out of their houses on the first day of the New Year to enjoy the day either by visiting temples or by going for small excursions to nearby spots had to face massive traffic jams and waste hours on the roads.

A massive traffic jam occurred in the Khajrana Square area, which blocked the Ring Road from both sides.

Traffic moved at a snail & space, frustrating people to no end. Surprisingly, no policemen were at the square, resulting in massive chaos.

The worst traffic jam occurred near Pitraparvat at Super Corridor and that affected the traffic flow along the corridor and for people going towards Ujjain and nearby cities.

Traffic jams were reported on AB Road at GPO, as over 30,000 people visited the zoo. People remained stuck for a good part of an hour at that crossing.

Things returned to normal after 5 pm when the zoo closed.