Indore: Returning and asst returning officers trained in poll rules

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day training programme of assistant returning officers appointed for the election of mayor and councillors for Indore Municipal Corporation was held on Thursday. Training also given in taking nomination papers from the candidates for the post of mayor and councillors.

The training programme was organised at the AICTSL meeting hall on Thursday where collector and district election officer (DEO) Manish Singh and observer of the State Election Commission SB Singh were present. In the programme, the participants were given detailed information about the process of obtaining and scrutiny of nomination papers, allotment of symbols, election-related rules, instructions given by the State Election Commission and so forth.

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar and other officers concerned were also present. On this occasion, collector Singh said the work of all returning and assistant returning officers was very important. All officers should discharge their duties seriously, carefully and within the time limit. There should not be any mistake in the work. All the work should be carried out according to the instructions, rules and election Act of the State Election Commission.

Observer Singh said that all the officers should study the rules and instructions carefully and get the process of election done accordingly. Master trainer RC Pandey gave extensive training. The process of receiving nomination papers will start on June 11 in all the eight municipal councils of the district, including Indore Municipal Corporation.

