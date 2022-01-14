Indore: Retain the number of your old vehicle for the brand new one

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh transport department has released the notification for the vehicle registration portability scheme. This will allow people to retain their old vehicle’s number for a new vehicle, but they have to scrap their old vehicle. Moreover, the number can be transferred to another vehicle of the same category, such as a number of cars can be transferred to a car only and a bike’s number can be transferred only to a bike. The facility will be a one-time facility.

“Any registration number allotted to a vehicle through the online auction process, or on the principle of ‘first-come, first-served’ basis may be transferred to the new vehicle of the same class, purchased in the name of the present owner of such a former vehicle, on payment of an amount equal to the final bid amount or Rs 15,000, whichever is higher. The vehicle owner will have to scrap such a previous vehicle and get its registration number cancelled. The registration number once transferred will not be transferred again to another vehicle,” the notification stated.

For instance, a person who has taken a fancy number for his car at Rs 2 lakh in online bidding, will retain the number by depositing the same amount. If the number is not taken at the bidding, it can be retained at Rs 15,000 for a car and Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers.

Number not sold in auction can be taken from a dealer’s point

The transport department has also allowed putting the registration number in a special category which is not being sold in 10 cycles of the online auction. The number will later be sold from the dealer’s point at a price of Rs 7,000.

“If, within a year from the date of commencement of the new registration series, for any category of vehicle, in any RTO office, the registration numbers are not auctioned, even after being included in the auction process cycle for at least 10 times, such numbers will be transferred from auction number list to ‘Special Choice Number’.

The list of ‘Special Choice Numbers’ will be available in the public domain and will always be displayed on the transport department’s portal and under the web-based dealer point enrolment system. From the list of ‘Special Choice Numbers’, any registration number can be obtained, for any category of vehicle, on the basis of ‘first-come, first-served, system, upon depositing Rs 7,000 using the online payment gateway, at the time of enrolment of the motor vehicle for registration through the web-based dealer point enrolment system,’ the notification added.

‘Facility will help people to retain their numbers’

‘Many people remain emotionally connected with the registration number of their vehicle. The facility will help in retaining the number, but they have to get the vehicle scrapped. The facility of special choice numbers will also help people to get unsold numbers through dealers’ points’ — Jitendra Raghuvanshi, RTO-Indore

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:12 AM IST