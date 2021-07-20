Indore: Results of students of 4 law colleges to be withheld, colleges do not have recognition from Bar Council of India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), a Grade A+ accredited university, is going to withhold first-semester exam results of law students of four colleges that do not have recognition from the Bar Council of India.

A senior official of DAVV wishing anonymity stated that the four colleges are Indore Christian College, Guru Govind Singh College, one law college in Khargone and one more.

He stated that these colleges have not submitted their letter of recognition from BCI despite repeated reminders from DAVV.

The university had announced plans to promote law students in odd semesters (first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth) on the basis of assignment marks.

The university has asked colleges to give assignments to odd semester students in LLB, BA-LLB, BCom-LLB, LLM, BBA-LLB courses in July.

Colleges are supposed to submit assignment marks to the DAVV from next week so that results could be declared by August 10.

Of late when examination department sought from academic department recognition letters of all law colleges under DAVV, it received a list of eight colleges. The academic department informed exam department that four out of 12 law colleges under jurisdiction of DAVV have not submitted recognition letter from BCI.

To this, the university decided not to declare first semester results of colleges lacking recognition from BCI. Results of around 1800 students will be withheld.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they would declare results of only those colleges which have permission from Department of Higher Education, recognition from BCI and affiliation from DAVV.