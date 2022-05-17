Indore: Respite from scorching heat continues, day temperature drops below normal after 10 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the gusty winds blowing across the city, the day temperature dropped to 40 degrees Celsius providing relief to the denizens from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature dropped below the normal temperature after 10 days.

Moreover, the Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the condition would remain the same till May 19 as it is the effect of western disturbance over Pakistan and due to the trough passing through Northwest Madhya Pradesh.

“There are chances of fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C very likely over many parts of Central India during next 3 days and no significant change during subsequent 2 days,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 40.3 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius which was normal.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:32 AM IST