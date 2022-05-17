Indore: CBSE schools lead tourism with Summer Project Work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Indore are premiering in real-life education for students with inculcation of tourism-based projects and assignments making the most of their summer vacation.

The Union ministry of tourism started an initiative, called ‘Yuva Tourism Clubs’, which the CBSE instructed all its affiliated schools to implement on the campus. The purpose of starting tourism clubs is to “nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who would become aware of tourism possibilities in India, appreciate our rich cultural heritage and develop an interest in, and passion for, tourism”.

Although the CBSE issued instructions on this recently, schools in Indore have already pioneered the drive and have formed Yuva Tourism Clubs with various club exercises.

Tourism clubs integrate experiential learning by…

§ Events club of the school and the Tourism Club coming together to arrange a tour event outside the school or an awareness event within the school

§ Photography and Media Club can accompany the Tourism Club to capture nostalgic moments and stories

§ Environment and Nature Club can see application of ideas and concepts learnt in various lessons when on a trip arranged by the Tourism Club. The effort can be to promote sustainable tourism

‘EHIS students to return with innovative ideas on tourism’

‘At our school, we always have an international culture which requires students to imbibe practical learning and hands-on projects. Hence, we always incorporate experiential learning. Students living in the school boarding go on tours frequently to learn about the practical ways of the industry. Our school students have always taken up such initiatives. This year, we also gave them projects on likewise topics in different subjects to understand management, promotion, business and roots of tourism in India. Most students will return to school with a report about their learning from the trip. Many of the ideas presented by the students often transform into successful businesses at our school’ — Siddharth Singh, school principal

‘Students to ideate on revamping industry’

‘Academics are an important aspect of learning. Learning academically doesn’t involve just learning in the classroom. It’s an overall reform in a child’s mindset to analyse and learn things. We’ve allotted senior students many assignments on various industries, especially tourism, considering the revamp needed in the sector. Students will return with their ideas on revamping the tourism sector and we may be looking at budding entrepreneurs’ — Asha Nair, school principal

‘Tourism offers great career choices for all age groups’

‘The tourism sector provides great career opportunities for all age groups irrespective of qualification, gender, race and religion. Students can choose any field based on their interest and suitability. Tourism is also a skill subject for the Higher Secondary classes under the CBSE. Many students may find an interest in it in the coming years and play a pioneering role in boosting the sector’ — Jaydeb Kar, CBSE Helpline

