 Indore: Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline, West Discom gets A-grade 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline, West Discom gets A-grade 

Indore: Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline, West Discom gets A-grade 

Out of the 52 districts of the state, 5 districts of West Discom including Indore are among the first 10 best-performing districts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom has got an A-grade rating in the list issued from Bhopal related to timely resolution of power complaints on CM Helpline 181. 

Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch districts of the company have come in A grade rating in resolving complaints.

Out of the 52 districts of the state, 5 districts of West Discom including Indore are among the first 10 best-performing districts.  Amit Tomar, MD West Discom said that special attention is being paid to providing consumer service on time and resolving complaints with satisfaction. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Labourer Dies As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Katni
article-image

This approach has resulted in the company getting A-Grade in the CM Helpline.  He said that the chief general manager and joint secretary at the company level and chief engineer at the regional level and superintending engineers in the districts review the cases registered on the CM helpline on a daily basis. 

“All the supervisory officers ensure prompt resolution of complaints in a satisfactory and acceptable manner. All the districts of the company area coming in A-grade indicate the readiness and dedicated spirit of the field officers,” he added.

Read Also
Indore: 4 Teams To Locate Elusive Tiger’s Territory
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Epstein-Barr Virus Has Direct Connection With Alzheimer's & Multiple Sclerosis, Reveals...

Indore: Epstein-Barr Virus Has Direct Connection With Alzheimer's & Multiple Sclerosis, Reveals...

Indore: Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline, West Discom gets A-grade 

Indore: Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline, West Discom gets A-grade 

Indore Sports Update: MP Senior State Chess Championship In Last Stage

Indore Sports Update: MP Senior State Chess Championship In Last Stage

Indore: IIM-Indore Signs With MoUs MPPCB And MPBDC

Indore: IIM-Indore Signs With MoUs MPPCB And MPBDC

Indore: Man Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide

Indore: Man Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide