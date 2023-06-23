Indore: Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline, West Discom gets A-grade 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom has got an A-grade rating in the list issued from Bhopal related to timely resolution of power complaints on CM Helpline 181.

Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch districts of the company have come in A grade rating in resolving complaints.

Out of the 52 districts of the state, 5 districts of West Discom including Indore are among the first 10 best-performing districts. Amit Tomar, MD West Discom said that special attention is being paid to providing consumer service on time and resolving complaints with satisfaction.

This approach has resulted in the company getting A-Grade in the CM Helpline. He said that the chief general manager and joint secretary at the company level and chief engineer at the regional level and superintending engineers in the districts review the cases registered on the CM helpline on a daily basis.

“All the supervisory officers ensure prompt resolution of complaints in a satisfactory and acceptable manner. All the districts of the company area coming in A-grade indicate the readiness and dedicated spirit of the field officers,” he added.