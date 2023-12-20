Indore: Residents Of Treasure Town Complaint Against Coloniser

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of the Treasure Town complained against the coloniser at Jansunvai held at the Collector office. The members of the resident association met collector Ilayraja T and briefed him about the problems being faced by them. They stated that the coloniser has obtained the completion certificate from IMC without providing basic amenities in the colony,

A member of the Association informed that the builder of Treasure Town located in Bijalpur area under Rajendra Nagar police station had obtained the work completion certificate in 2015, while there was no Narmada water supply line, Road, STP and no power supply. She added that the coloniser is developing another colony, using the resources garnered from Treasure Town.

The collector said that we have received the complaint which looks serious and assigned the investigation to an ADM.

Woman wants hubby’s skeleton to be exhumed

In the Jansunvai a woman from a poor background reached and demanded help in getting the skeleton of her late husband dug up. She said that she has identified her husband who had been declared dead by the police and buried in a graveyard. She demanded that permission be given to her to get the skeleton of her husband so that she could perform the last rites in a proper manner.