Indore: Residents of Apollo DB City honour Anushka

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anushka Sharma, a resident of Apollo DB City, was honoured by the Resident Association for her exceptional achievement of securing the 20th rank in the UPSC exam.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav graced the occasion as a special guest. Local corporator Suresh Kurwade also attended the event. Collector Ilayaraja T conveyed his best wishes to Anushka over the phone. Anushka, along with her proud parents, received a certificate from the Apollo DB City Resident Welfare Association. Township senior Umakant Saraogi conducted the programme.

