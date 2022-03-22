Indore: Researcher at DAVV Prabha gets young scientist award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prabha Rai Kalal, a research scholar working at the School of Life Sciences, DAVV, has been awarded 1st prize in the 37th Young Scientist Congress. Prabha presented her paper, titled ‘Zinc oxide nanopriming of wheat seeds to improve seedling growth and photosynthetic efficiency through ROS signalling under drought stress’ during the event held from March 14 to 17.

Her research work is mainly focused on increasing wheat yield using nanoparticles under water-deficient conditions. Her research paper was adjudged the best and she was awarded the first prize. The award covers a ‘Fellowship for Training of Young Scientist’ in any national institute for 6 months along with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Prabha, a UGC-SRF fellow, is working under the guidance of Dr Anjana Jajoo and has published her research work in several journals of international repute. Hailing Prabha and Jajoo, DAVV vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain said such students and teachers make an institution feel proud.

The Young Scientist Congress is organised every year by the MP Council of Science and Technology for encouraging young talents of the state for their research plans and programmes. Researchers from various disciplines are given an opportunity to present their research work in various disciplines of science.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:06 AM IST