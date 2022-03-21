Bhopal: Special Cover and Seal unveiled on Maharishi Gautam Jayanti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel unveiled the special cover and seal issued to commemorate the memory of Maharishi Gautam Jayanti celebrations organised by the Chief Post Master General, Madhya Pradesh Circle on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the philosophy of justice of Maharishi Gautam tells that justice is to reach a decision on the basis of evidence.

Patel said that the continuity of work is necessary to give values ​​of self-respect, sacrifice to the youths and future generations and inspire them to follow it for the awakening of national pride.

Chief Post Master General BP Sarangi informed that in order to preserve the memory of the ceremony, special cover and stamp on Maharishi Gautam has been issued by the department. He said that in this sequence, 6 special covers have been released on the Amrit Mahotsav, 4 on the Geographical Index tag, one on Late Lata Mangeshkar and a special cover on Birju Maharaj have also been released.

