Indore reports 195 corona positive cases, three deaths

Indore: A steep rise in Covid cases was seen on Thursday as 195 patients were found positive out of 2,240 samples received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.71% and total number of patients reached to 35321. Three deaths were reported due to which total number of deaths reached to 710, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 441039. As many as 2024 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken only 946 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen tests. As many as 1864 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 32749 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 62 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.