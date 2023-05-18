 Indore: Remove hurdles coming from banks, says Div comm
Indore: Remove hurdles coming from banks, says Div comm

Indore: Remove hurdles coming from banks, says Div comm

Special attention should be paid to resolving complaints of departments where there is a large number of complaints under the CM Helpline.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner, Pawan Kumar Sharma has instructed all the collectors of the division to remove hurdles coming put up banks in the opening of accounts under Ladli Behna Yojana.

While holding a video conference, the divisional commissioner asked collectors to personally ensure that all problems being faced by banks are removed. He said collectors should inspect camps running under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan. Special attention should be paid to resolving complaints of departments where there is a large number of complaints under the CM Helpline.

Sharma took information about the progress of the farmers&#39; interest waiver scheme. Khandwa district has shown maximum progress in the division. About 9,000 forms have been filled out here.

Indore: Factory owner booked for raping divorced woman on pretext of marriage
article-image

