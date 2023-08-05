Indore: 'Remarkable Work Done In State For Expansion Of Irrigation Facilities'

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Vikas Parv, Sanwer area got big gifts in irrigation, drinking water and other areas as Union Jal Shankti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat did bhoomi pujan an inauguration of development works costing more than Rs 41 cr on Friday in public meetings organised at Mangliya and Chandravatiganj.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, MP Shankar Lalwani and other public representatives were especially present on this occasion.

Addressing the programme, Shekhawat appreciated the development work being done in Madhya Pradesh. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare schemes and programmes are being implemented effectively at the ground level under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He said that remarkable work has been done in the expansion of irrigation facilities in Madhya Pradesh. As a result, Madhya Pradesh has left behind Punjab in wheat production and now is ranked first in the country in wheat production. He said that the Central and State Governments are working together with a determined resolve for all-round development. Rapid work is being done to provide basic facilities to the common man. There has been better implementation of the scheme to supply tap water to every house. Along with this, gas cylinders have been made available to needy families.

Addressing the programme, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat gave information about the development works done in Sanwer area. He informed that 10 stop dams and barrages worth Rs 32 crore have been sanctioned in the Assembly constituency where 16 ghats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 10 crore. Minister Dr Yadav and MP Shankar Lalwani also addressed the functions.

