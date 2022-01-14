Indore: Relief from shivering cold as day temperature increases 3°C

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of the city, on Thursday, experienced relief from the shivering cold as the day temperature increased by 3 degrees Celsius in comparison to Wednesday.

However, the day remained a ‘Cold Day’ as the night temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature remained 5 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature. Cool winds blew over the city in the morning, but, later, the sky turned clear with bright sunlight that gave respite to residents from the four-day-long cold winds sweeping the city.

Residents enjoyed pleasant weather as a rush was seen on the city’s roads after around three or four days.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius was 3 degrees below normal. The morning and evening humidity was 92 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively.

‘Another U-turn is possible’

‘On Thursday, the weather turned pleasant due to the clear sky. Similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days. The day and night temperatures will increase. However, the weather could take another U-turn in the next few days if the northern parts of the country receive fresh snowfall’ — Met department official

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:08 AM IST