Indore: Relief From Dengue, Only 8 Cases Reported In Last 11 Days | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of district health department heaved a sigh of relief as the number of deadly dengue cases decreased in the city. As per record of the health department, only eight dengue cases were being tested positive in the last 11 days of this month. The menace of the vector-borne disease was on peak in the month of October and November when the district was reporting five cases every day on an average.

‘Indore has reported as many as 456 dengue cases so far this year. It is a relief that only eight new cases have been reported in the last 11 days. We are expecting that the number of cases will decrease in the coming days with winters setting in,’ district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that the decreasing temperature is one of the major reasons as it is not favourable for mosquito breeding.

‘With winters, people do not store fresh water while no stagnant water cases due to no rains were reported in last many days,’ he said.

He also added regular campaigns are being conducted to spread awareness against the disease and also surveys are held across the city against mosquito larvae.

‘The year 2021 was the worst in terms of dengue cases in the city as it had broken all previous records. As many as 1,201 cases were found positive while the number was 242 in 2022,’ Dr Patel said.

Dengue in last five years

Year - Cases

2017 -167

2018 -358

2019 -356

2020 -86

2021 -1201

2022 -242

2023-456 (so far)