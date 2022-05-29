Indore: Registration window reopened for CUET (UG) until May 31

CUET 2022 registration reopened. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Failed to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by 44 central and 28 other universities across the country within the prescribed time limit? Don’t be disappointed. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again opened the window for those who missed the chance.

“Candidates are allowed to submit their application form latest by May 31 (up to 9.00 pm). Thereafter, no new registration, application submission, or correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the NTA under any circumstances,” a public notice issued by the NTA reads.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is among the 72 universities which are going to accept CUET scores for admission to their respective UGC courses. The decision to scrap the Common Entrance Test (CET) and opt for CUET has turned out to be a huge success for DAVV as a record 65,000 students have registered for admission to after-school courses offered by the university teaching departments. This is the highest figure of registration for admissions to any state university in MP.

Last year, nearly 15,500 students had applied for CET conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The CET, 2021, was conducted for admission to both the postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

While the window for registration for CUET (UG) has been opened again, registrations for CUET (PG) is already underway and will continue till June 18.

Admission to around 1,400 seats in 23 UG courses and around 1,080 seats in PG courses will be done through CUET.