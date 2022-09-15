Indore: Record Rs 140-cr subsidy to consumers who availed of power at Re 1 per unit

Representational pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Grah Jyoti Yojana of the state government, around 34.54 lakh consumers were provided electricity at the rate of Re 1 unit in the Malwa-Nimar region last month. A record subsidy of about Rs 140 crore has been provided by the government to the consumers under the scheme. Under this scheme, 31.6 lakh domestic consumers have been given relief in bills in the past one month.

According to the government scheme, consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month are charged Re 1 per unit for the first 100 units and the remaining 50 units of electricity are charged according to the prescribed rates. The number of people availing of the benefit of this government scheme has been increasing in the Malwa-Nimar region.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said the maximum number of 4.7 lakh consumers have benefited in Indore district. They got subsidy of about Rs 19 crore. Subsidy of Rs 15 crore was given to 3 lakh consumers in Dhar district, Rs 13 crore to 2.9 lakh consumers in Ujjain district, Rs 12.5 crore to 2.76 lakhs consumers in Khargone and Rs 10.6 crore to 2.31 lakh consumers in Ratlam.