Indore: Record 59K registrations for DAVV’s UG courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The decision to scrap the Common Entrance Test (CET) and opt for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has turned out to be a huge success for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) as a record 59,000-plus students have registered for admission to after-school courses offered by the university teaching departments.

“Over 59,000 students from all over India and abroad have registered for CUET eyeing admissions to DAVV courses. The registration window closed at 5 pm on Sunday,” said professor Kanhaiya Ahuja, coordinator of DAVV’s admission cell. This is the highest figure of registrations for admission to any state university in MP.

Last year, nearly 15,500 students had applied for CET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The CET, 2021, was conducted for admission to both postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

Registrations for the UG courses were close to 10,000. As the UGC rolled out CUET from this year, DAVV quickly decided to participate in the national-level entrance test. And its decision turned out to be a success as the registration figure jumped by six times.

DAVV is the only state university from MP which is participating in CUET for both UG and PG courses.

While the window for registrations for CUET (UG) has closed, registrations for CUET (PG) courses will continue till June 18.

Admissions to around 1,400 seats in 23 UG courses and around 1,080 seats in PG courses will be done through CUET.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:02 AM IST