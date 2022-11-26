Indore: Record 15,460 MW consumed in state in a single day

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Breaking all previous records, Madhya Pradesh consumed 15,460 MW of electricity in a single day on November 23. The supply in units stood at 3027.43 lakh.

The demand of electricity in the state is continuously being recorded between above 14000 MW to 15000 MW from November 10 to November 20.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, which supplies power in Indore and Ujjain divisions, contributed 6,366 MW to the total supply on November 23 whereas the contribution of Madhya Pradesh Eastern Region Power Distribution Company, which is responsible for supply in Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa divisions, stood at 4,034 MW. Madhya Pradesh Central Region Power Distribution Company supplied 4,774 MW in Bhopal and Gwalior divisions, 286 MW power was supplied to the Railways.

Highest supply in MW

2017-18 12,240

2018-19 14,089

2019-20 14,555

2020-21 15,425

2021-22 15,692

2022-23 15,460