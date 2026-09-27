Indore Realtor Found Dead In Saket Square Office, No Suicide Note Recovered | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 56-year-old coloniser and builder committed suicide by hanging himself with a saree at his office under Palasia police station limits on Sunday evening. The incident came to light at night when his son went to the office as he was not answering his phone calls.

According to ACP (Sanyogitaganj) Niti Dandotiya, the deceased was identified as Sandeep aka Bunty Nagar (55), a resident of Gulmohar Colony. He hanged himself inside his office in The Mark Building, near Saket Square.

Police were informed around 8 pm by MY Hospital staff. The reason behind his extreme decision is not yet clear as no suicide note was recovered from the scene and police have seized his mobile phone.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nagar left home in the afternoon, saying that he was going to the office as he had some pending work.

When he did not answer his phone call in the evening, his son Rishit reached the office around 7.30 pm and found him hanging. He was a builder and coloniser and had a firm by the name Sanskruti Developer.

ACP Dandotiya, Palasia police station in-charge Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi and FSL team reached the spot. Police began a probe to ascertain the reason behind his suicide, as no suicide note was recovered from the spot.