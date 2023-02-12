Indore ready to host 1st Agriculture Deputies Meeting under India's G20 Presidency

Delegates from US being welcomed at a city hotel after they returned from Ujjain after paying obeisance to Lord Mahakal, on Saturday. | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 89 delegates from G20 member countries will participate in the Agriculture Deputies Meeting and all are expected to reach Indore by today evening, said Collector Ilayaraja T talking to the media here on Sunday.

The first Agriculture Deputies Meeting, a three-day event, will be held at Indore starting Monday. Delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and international organisations are expected to participate in the meeting.



About 27 delegates have already reached Indore to attend the summit.

CM Chouhan to inaugurate the event

Briefing the media about the event, he said, “An exhibition will be inaugurated at 1.30 pm on Monday and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the media after the inaugural session.”

Millets and its value-added food products along with stalls from animal husbandry and fisheries will be a major attraction of this exhibition, informed the government through a release on Sunday.

During the first ADM of the Agriculture Working Group, two side events have been scheduled on day one to deliberate on agriculture-related matters.

Scindia to attend Day 2

Day two will witness the esteemed presence of the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia following which there will be a general discussion among the participating members and international organizations, an official release said on Sunday.

Day three will be dedicated to the deliberations on the key deliverables of the Agriculture Working Group. It will be a technical session with round about discussions and participation from all concerned members and international organizations.

Heritage walk along the lines of PBD

During the event, the delegates will get to experience the rich Indian history through heritage walk to Rajwada Palace and an excursion to Mandu Fort. Gala dinners and cultural performances will provide a taste of Indian cuisine and culture.

