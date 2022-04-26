Indore: Re-registration deadline extends twice but many doctors yet to complete task

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There are many doctors in the state, especially in Indore who have not completed the task yet even after the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council has extended the date of re-registration of the doctors twice.

The state medical council had taken cognizance of the trouble of doctors in getting re-registration and extended the deadline for the same to April 15 from March 31 initially and again for 15 days i.e. till April 30.

Representative of MP Medical Council and president of IMA-Madhya Pradesh Dr Anil Bhatia said that he had raised the issue with the council as a large number of doctors was facing trouble as they couldn’t get themselves registered.

“Failing in re-registering with the council may put a hold on the practice of doctors. The council has asked the doctors to re-register by April 30 or they will not be allowed to practise. Not only has the date been extended but also the process has been made easy as doctors only require submitting their previous registration with the council,” Dr Bhatia said.

He added that about 150 doctors of Indore and over 2000 doctors across the state couldn’t get their re-registration with the state council.

“Now, doctors must hurry up for registration as delay may lead to trouble for them. Most of the conditions were already being removed for re-registration by the council and it has been made optional for the doctors to submit any years old documents,” the state president of IMA said.

Will resolve the issue of same registration number

Some of the doctors also alleged that they have got the same registration number similar to doctors in other districts. They are also lodging complaints with the council over the same. Meanwhile, Dr Bhatia said that he will take such issues to the council and get it resolved at the earliest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:12 PM IST