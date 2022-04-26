Indore: Chhoti Bilawali, Limbodi ponds dry out, water level in Yashwant Sagar falls by 4 feet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chhoti Bilawali and Limbodi ponds, which are among seven big water bodies, have dried out completely due to scorching heat and rising temperature.

While Chhoti Bilawali’s capacity is 12 feet, Limbodi pond fills upto 16 feet during monsoon.

Similarly, the water level in Yashwant Sagar, the biggest pond in Indore district, has decreased by four feet.

The total capacity of this pond is 19 feet but it has decreased to 15 feet. Yashwant Sagar supplies 30 MLD of water in western parts of the city. This is the maximum supply of water from any pond in the district.

Water level in other major ponds in the district has also decreased. Level of water in Badi Bilawali, whose capacity is 34 feet, has declined to 20.9 feet.

The water level in Bada Sirpur has reduced from 16 feet to 9.9 feet whereas in Chhota Sirpur the level has reached from 14 feet to 11.8 feet.

Likewise, the water level in Pipliyapala has come down from 22 feet to 15.6 feet.

Pond - Total Capacity - Current Level

Yashwant Sagar - 19 feet - 15 feet

Badi Bilawali - 34 feet - 20.9 feet

Chhoti Bilawali - 12 feet - 0 feet

Bada Sirpur - 16 feet - 9.9 feet

Chhota Sirpur - 14 feet - 11.8 feet

Pipliyapala - 22 feet - 15.6 feet

Limbodi - 16 feet - 0 feet

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:40 AM IST