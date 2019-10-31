Indore: Re-engineering of accident prone Ganapati Ghat on cards

Indore: Taking into account the frequent accidents and loss of lives at Ganapati Ghat on Agra-Mumbai (AB) National Highway, located close to Manpur, the road engineering of the section would be improved. Similarly, the hurdles of the Ghat section of Indore-Khandwa road in Simrol would also be removed.

On Tuesday, 6 people were killed on the spot and 17 others injured in Ganapati Ghat, prompting divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi to call a high-level meeting of officers of the concern agencies to discuss issues related to road safety and also on condition of roads post-monsoon.

Divisional Commissioner Tripathi obtained information regarding the accident zone at Ganapati Ghat on AB Road and directed that the work of improvement of this Ghat should be started immediately. On this occasion, it was told that a proposal for improvement of the Ghat has been sent to the government. The work of repairing and removing the hurdles of Simrol Ghat of Indore-Khandwa Road should also be completed on priority, he told the officials.

Tripathi instructed that by the end of November, the work of repairing, patchwork and renovation of roads should be completed.

Senior officials of Public Works Department, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, Rural Road Development Corporation, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore Development Authority and other related departments were present in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that the work of repairing and renovation of roads damaged by rain has been started. Tripathi directed that the work of repairing the roads and the patchwork should be done with full quality. He said that such roads which are under guarantee period should be got done by the concerned contractor.

Earlier, he reviewed the works being done for the repairing and renovation of roads, department-wise. He also gave necessary guidelines to the officials associated with the repairing and construction of roads. He said that where the patchwork is done, do it with the correct measurement and according to the prescribed measurement and standard.

IMC repairs city roads: It was informed at the meeting that due to over-population, there has damage to about 36 main roads in the city. The work of repairing these damaged roads has been started. Six agencies have been set up by the Municipal Corporation for this purpose and so far an amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been spent for the repair of damaged roads.

Bypass service road improvement soon: The proposal for renovation and improvement of the service road from the Rau to the Best Price of the Bypass Road was also discussed. It was informed that this proposal is being prepared by the Municipal Corporation. This work will also start soon.