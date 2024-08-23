Indore: RBI To Organise Town Hall Meet On August 30 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to organise a town hall meeting in the city on August 30. RBI officials reached to the city on Wednesday and set an agenda of the meeting. Tarun Vyas, Secretary of Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) informed that various steps are taken by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time to promote the MSME sector.

In this sequence, to discuss the agenda points related to this meeting and to take feedback on the difficulties faced by MSMEs in getting finance, a meeting was held at AIMP office on Wednesday. Naveen Kumar Singh, Manager at RBI Bhopal in Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Indore Zone Lead Bank Manager Sunil Dhaka were especially present in the meeting.

The industrialists drew attention of bank officials on various points related to banking behaviour. Former president of AIMP Pramod Dafaria suggested minimum rate of interest for MSMEs, objection on full recovery of stamp duty on remortgaging from one bank to another and awareness seminars for customers about their CIBIL related problems. Secretary Vyas raised objection on unnecessary recovery of inspection charges, limit renewal for 2 years instead of 1 and why the bank does valuation of leased land.

Shiv Narayan Sharma, President of Laghu Udyog Bharati suggested removal of processing charges. Vineet Jain of Laghu Udyog Bharati talked about increasing the loan amount immediately when commodity rate increases. Naveen Dhoot raised the issue of formality done by nationalised banks in housing loans, while Pankaj Kale raised the issue of implementation of loan processes in IT sector and Anil Paliwal raised the issue of making loans easy for women entrepreneurs.

Harish Bhatia said that private banks first offer to open accounts without any charge to attract customers and later levy hidden charges and recover the same. This should be controlled. At the end of the meeting bank officials said that we will include issues in the agenda of the town hall meeting where they will discuss it in the presence of General Manager Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Reserve Bank of India Bhopal and other senior officials.