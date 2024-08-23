Indore: RRCAT Organises Meeting On Free Electron Lasers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day meeting on “Science with Free Electron Lasers and High-Power Infrared-Terahertz Sources” was organised at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) on August 20 and 21 under the aegis of Indian Society for Particle Accelerators (ISPA).

During technical programme of the theme meeting, experts from RRCAT Indore, BARC Mumbai, TIFR Mumbai, IISc Bengaluru, IUAC Delhi, various IITs, IISERs and Universities delivered talks in the field of Free Electron Lasers and its utilisation.

This meet provided a forum for exchange of information on recent developments in free electron lasers in the country, its utilisation and challenges for the future developments. About 120 participants from prestigious research institutes attended the meet. Dr S Krishnagopal, former director, MRG(N), BARC was the chief guest of the function and TA Puntambekar, additional director, RRCAT presided the inauguration function.

Vijendra Prasad, president ISPA, and Sanjay Chouksey, chariman, Organising Committee delivered the welcome address. Convener Dr KK Pant briefed the objectives of the theme meeting.

The meeting ended with the conclusion that collaborative efforts should be made by the Infrared-Terahertz user community and the free electron laser facility centres- RRCAT Indore and IUAC, Delhi, for the utilisation of Free Electron Laser facilities for scientific research. It was also, further concluded with identifying necessity of having advanced Free Electron Lasers for societal and scientific applications.