 Indore: Ravana Effigies Go Up In Flames Across The City
HomeIndoreIndore: Ravana Effigies Go Up In Flames Across The City

Indore: Ravana Effigies Go Up In Flames Across The City

Thousands of people gathered at the Dussehra Maidan, upholding the age-old tradition and marking the festival with joy and reverence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Ravana Effigies Go Up In Flames Across The City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city celebrated the Dussehra festival with great enthusiasm, marked by the burning of Ravana effigies across various locations. From small effigies to towering ones, the symbolic representation of the victory of good over evil was witnessed throughout the city.

Thousands of people gathered at the Dussehra Maidan, upholding the age-old tradition and marking the festival with joy and reverence. The Ravana effigies were burnt after Hanuman burnt Lanka. Ram-Lakshman shot Ravan with arrows.

A Ravana effigy 111 feet in height was set on fire at the Dussehra Maidan following a tradition of more than 50 years. According to tradition, a procession was taken out here, after which Lord Hanuman burnt Lanka and Ram-Lakshman burnt Ravana by shooting arrows.

FP Photo

People across the city came together to celebrate the festival with joy and reverence, ensuring that the traditions were upheld with grandeur at every location.

