 Indore: Ratlam, Bhind & Gwalior Trains To Run With More Comfortable LHB Coaches
There are new types of passenger coaches of Indian Railways that have been developed by Linke-Hofmann-Busch of Germany.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Indore: Ratlam, Bhind & Gwalior Trains To Run With More Comfortable LHB Coaches | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide passengers with a more comfortable and safe travel experience, now train no. 11125/11126 Ratlam-Gwalior-Ratlam via Indore and train no.

21125/21126 Ratlam-Bhind-Ratlam via Indore will run with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. There are new types of passenger coaches of Indian Railways that have been developed by Linke-Hofmann-Busch of Germany.

According to official information, train number 11126 Gwalior-Ratlam Express via Indore will run from Gwalior with LHB coaches from August 25 and train number 11125 Ratlam-Gwalior Express via Indore will run with LHB rakes in place of conventional rakes from Ratlam from 27th August.

Similarly, train number 21126 Bhind-Ratlam Express via Indore will run with LHB coaches from August 26 from Bhind and train number 21125 Ratlam-Bhind Express via Indore will run with LHB coaches replacing the conventional rakes from Ratlam from 26th August.

In these two trains, there will be one AC-I, 2 AC-II and 3 AC-III, seven sleeper and five general coaches. Following the coach changes the travel of passengers will be more comfortable and safe.

article-image

