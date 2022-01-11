Indore: Rate of positivity increased to 9.52 pc, active cases of 3869

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore reported a steep rise in corona cases on Monday signaling that the third wave was gaining strength with every passing day. During the day 948 new cases were reported which was 46.98% higher than on Sunday’s tally of 645.

During the day, 9,954 samples were put to test and 948 of them returned positive. The positivity rate jumped to 9.52%.

Corona cases in the city have now reached 1,58,965. Toll remained at 1,397 as no death was reported.

Number of active cases also increased to 3,869 as 261 patients were discharged on Monday. Total 1,53,099 patients have been discharged so far.

45 repeat positive, 261 discharged

As many as 261 patients recovered from the disease on Monday which was highest in the new wave of Covid-19. However, 45 samples were found to be repeat positive out of samples tested on Monday. These samples were found positive earlier and have reported positive again.

Similarly, six samples were found insufficient for testing.

Highest cases reported on April 18, 2021

Highest number of Covid cases in a day was reported on April 18, 2021 i.e. 1,841 cases. Highest single day jump in Covid cases was also reported on April 12, during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, as cases increased from 923 to 1,556 in 24 hours from April 11, 2021 to April 12, 2021. It was a surge of 68.15% in a single day.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:50 AM IST