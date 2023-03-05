Indore: Rash trucker hits couple, wife dies, hubby critical

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old nurse was killed while her husband was critically injured after they were hit by a truck near Navlakha Square on Saturday. She had gone to receive her husband from the bus stand and they were returning home when the accident happened. After the incident, the corporator of the area along with the residents reached the spot for staging a chakka jam on Saturday evening but the senior officers reached there and they pacified them assuring that action would be taken against the trucker.

Investigating officer SI Dharamveer Singh Chouhan from the Bhawar Kuan police station said that the deceased has been identified as Anushri Thakur, 26, resident of near Marimata Square in the city. Anushri’s husband Yogesh had gone to Bhopal for some work and she had gone to receive him at the Teen Imli Bus Stand. Yogesh was riding the scooter and they were returning home from the bus stand when a recklessly driven truck hit their scooter near the Navlakha Square.

They were taken to the hospital but Anushri could not be saved while Yogesh is undergoing treatment and the police are trying to take his statement to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. It is said that the people of the area informed the police after the incident and they gave the registration number of the truck.

According to SI Chouhan, Anushri was a nurse and she was posted in a city hospital. She hailed from Damoh while Yogesh is the resident of Tikamgarh town. They got married a month ago and were staying here in a rented house in the city. On Saturday evening, corporator Manish Mama and other people reached the Navlakha Square to form the chakka jam but the police officers assured them that action against the trucker would be taken. Mama demanded to shift the Loha Mandi to minimise the movement of the truck and heavy vehicles on the road. Also, the traffic situation would improve if strict actions are taken against traffic violators.

In another incident, a man was also killed in a road accident in the Bhawarkua area. Police said that he was also hit by a truck in the area. Efforts were on to identify him and a search is underway to locate the errant truck driver.

Youth dies after falling from bike

A youth was killed after he fell off his moving bike in the Azad Nagar area on Friday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rajesh, a resident of Musakhedi area of the city.

The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact reason for his death.

